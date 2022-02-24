Maiden Resource Estimate Webinar Live on Website

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, FSE:6ZF0) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a video recording of its webinar from last Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PST, is now live on its website.



The webinar was hosted by Tom Peregoodoff, President and CEO, and Cathy Fitzgerald, VP Exploration and Resource Development, who reviewed the Company’s Maiden National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates for the Waterloo and Langtry silver properties, now collectively referred to as the Calico Silver Project (“Calico” or the “Calico Project”), located in San Bernardino County, California, as disclosed in the Company’s news release dated February 9, 2022.

In addition to reviewing the mineral resource estimate results, Tom and Cathy reviewed the identified growth opportunities and spoke about Apollo’s upcoming plans to advance the Calico Project, followed by a question and answer session. Interested shareholders or prospective investors who were unable to attend are invited to watch the recording of the webinar at the Apollo’s website: www.apollosilver.com/webinars or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/F_3dYtdX2Sc. Follow-up questions are encouraged and can be submitted to info@apollosilver.com.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino, California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

