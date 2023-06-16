Maida Vale recording absolute dream says Jersey singer

Sam Walwyn said it was cool to add their soundbites to what had been played in the room

A Jersey singer said recording at the "legendary Maida Vale" was an "absolute dream".

Sam Walwyn was the first artist from the island to record at the BBC's studios in west London in eight years.

Other Channel Islands musicians who have recorded at the studios includes the Recks from Sark in 2019, and Lloyd Yates from Jersey in 2015.

Sam said: "There was the initial freak-out that I'm going to be recording at the legendary Maida Vale."

Sam recorded three of his own songs in Studio MV3, which is the studio where Bing Crosby held his last recording session in 1977 - three days before he died of a heart attack on a golf course in Spain.

Drummer Craig Sellar (left), Sam Walwyn and bass player Andy Dodds performed in Studio MV3

"Being here has just been an absolute dream. Being in this room where so much cool music has been absorbed into these walls is just fantastic, and now we've put our little soundbites in the walls which is pretty cool," he said.

Sam was given the opportunity to record at Maida Vale, along with bass player Andy Dodds and drummer Craig Sellar, through BBC Music Introducing in the Channel Islands, which supports unsigned and under-the-radar musicians.

The session can be heard on BBC Music Introducing in the Channel Islands on Saturday or you can listen to it now on BBC Sounds.

