A maid was asked to clean up a ‘real mess,’ Florida cops say. Then she saw the tarp

A housekeeper encountered a deadly sight Wednesday afternoon in Naples, Florida, authorities say, and helped get a suspect behind bars.

According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 p.m., the maid was called by one of her clients, Anthony Michael Corrado, who asked her to come clean up a “real mess” at his grandparents’ home.

When she arrived to the house in the suburb of Golden Gate Estates, she noticed Corrado, 34, was “covered in blood.”

The woman went into the bedroom, heard “heaving breathing” and saw a large, blue tarp on the floor, with “something moving” underneath. She began to unwrap the tarp and found Corrado’s grandmother with a plastic bag over her head, according to the report. When she attempted to remove the bag, Corrado told her to stop because “she would get blood everywhere.”

Corrado then told the woman to help her get rid of his grandmother’s body before his grandfather got home from the grocery store, and disable the security cameras.

The housekeeper insisted they call 911, but Corrado, who has a long rap sheet, told her no because he didn’t want to go back to prison, the arrest affidavit said.

“Frightened,” the housekeeper told Corrado that she needed to get cleaning supplies from her car and left to get help. She flagged down a Collier County deputy in his patrol vehicle a short distance away.

Deputies then went to the house and saw Corrado, still wearing blood-spattered clothes, in the driveway next to a car with the trunk open.

In the bedroom, the grandmother, 82, was found dead, with injuries from blunt head trauma. The 74-year-old grandfather, who had returned from the store, was “still alive and wrapped in a blanket,”the report said. The second victim, who also had injuries consistent with blunt head trauma, was taken by helicopter to the Gulf Coast Medical Center’s trauma unit in Fort Myers.

Deputies continued to search the home and observed blood on the walls and floors, and a “heavy hammer” with smeared blood on the kitchen countertop.

Corrado was arrested and booked into the Collier County jail. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over 65 years of age.

“This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Corrado did not appear at his bond hearing where a judge set no bond based on probable cause; the judge also ordered him to have no contact with his grandfather, whose medical condition is unknown.

According to property records, the house belongs to married couple Anthony and Mary Schiavone, the victims of the attack.

“Anthony and Mary were devoted grandparents and they helped their grandkids a ton,” second cousin Mike Schiavone, who is based in Pittsburgh, told NBC-2. “The horror of the entire situation was overwhelming.”

Collier County court records show that Mary Schiavone had a protection order against Corrado, dating back to 2018.