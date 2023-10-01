Maiava throws pair of touchdown passes in UNLV's 44-20 win over Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw for two touchdowns and UNLV beat Hawaii 44-20 on Saturday in a Mountain West opener for both teams.

Maiava, who was born and played a year of high school football in Honolulu, threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jacob De Jesus to extend the Rebels' lead to 37-20 midway through the fourth quarter and Donavyn Lester added a 22-yard rushing touchdown a few minutes later.

Maiava's 16-yard TD toss to Vincent Davis Jr. opened the scoring in the first quarter and the Rebels led from there, going up 20-3 after Courtney Reese scored from 4 yards out in the final minute of the first half.

Maiava finished 11-of-21 passing for 142 yards and added 32 rushing yards for UNLV (4-1, 1-0). Lester rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries.

Brayden Schager was 22-of-35 passing for 313 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Rainbow Warriors (2-4, 0-1), who have lost their last nine road games dating to last season. Steven McBride caught six passes for a career-high 180 yards including a 51-yard touchdown.

