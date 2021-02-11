Mahua Moitra Hits Back After BJP MPs Move Privilege Notice
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday, 10 February slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who issued her a breach of privilege notice following her remarks against former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi and the sexual harassment allegations pertaining to him.
“You cannot bully me into silence with threats of privilege motions,” retorted the TMC MP.
Former Union Minister, PP Chowdhary on Wednesday, 10 February, decided to proceed with the motion saying, “While speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, she has cast some aspersions with respect to the conduct of a judge. So the question is whether the conduct of a judge can be discussed on the floor of the House or not,” said Chowdhary, as quoted first by The Hindu.
The motion was supported by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who asks for the cancellation of Moitra’s membership, reported The Hindu.
The motion was reportedly to take action against Moitra under Article 121 of the Constitution, a rule that forbids reflection by a member of the parliament on, “The conduct of persons in high authority unless the discussion is based on a substantive motion drawn in proper terms.”
What Did Mahua Say?
Without naming the former CJI, Moitra said:
"“The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred. It stopped being sacred the day a sitting chief justice of this country was accused of sexual harassment, presided over his own trial, cleared himself and then proceeded to accept a nomination to the Upper House within three months of retirement, complete with Z-plus security cover.”" - MP Mahua Moitra
The Allegations Against Gogoi
Although Moitra did not name Gogoi, the Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar from MPs on the treasury benches, who vehemently opposed her remarks.
She was allowed to finish her speech though – which slammed the ruling government on everything, from the farmers’ protest to misuse of the sedition law – with a caveat that her remarks on the former CJI would be expunged if they were found to be objectionable.
A 35-year-old woman had accused Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019. The former junior court assistant submitted an affidavit to 22 judges of the Supreme Court outlining how the then CJI had sexually harassed her, and how she was further victimised and dismissed from her post.
The woman was reinstated to her position by the Supreme Court on 22 January.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
