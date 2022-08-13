Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
  • Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus jogs off the field at halftime of an NFL preseason football game between the Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calls a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell scores during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listens to the play calls during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, center, talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and Chad Henne during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
  • Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith walks off the field at halftime of an NFL preseason football game between the Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
ANDREW SELIGMAN
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday.

The game was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked the return to Soldier Field for predecessor Matt Nagy, now the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach. He was fired in January after leading the Bears to a 34-31 record in four seasons, then reunited with Andy Reid after previously working for him in Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid showed he could be an emergency kicker, nailing an extra point after Justin Watson caught a 22-yard touchdown from Shane Buechele in the closing seconds of the first half. Reid, who made a 65-yard field goal in a training camp practice, sent the kick right down the middle to make it 14-0.

Mahomes had no trouble playing on a chopped-up field. He also picked apart a defense missing its two best players, with linebacker Roquan Smith in a contract standoff and the Bears holding out star pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Mahomes was 6 of 7 passing on a 72-yard drive after Chicago went three-and-out on the game's first possession. The four-time Pro Bowler dumped the ball off to Blake Bell for a 5-yard TD, capping an 11-play possession — then called it a day.

Chicago's Justin Fields, trying to build on a shaky rookie season, was 4 of 7 for 48 yards. He played three possessions before veteran Trevor Siemian replaced him.

Smith ran and stretched during warmups and watched the game from the sideline. He threw down the gauntlet this week by going public with a trade request while insisting the Bears were not negotiating in good faith on an extension with his rookie contract expiring after this season. Management clapped back by removing him from the physically unable to perform list, opening up the possibility of fines for missing practices.

Jack Sanborn had an interception and fumble recovery in the third quarter, leading to a touchdown and field goal.

Siemian was 7 of 13 for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 12-yard TD to Trestan Ebner early in the third quarter after Sanborn picked off Buechele and a 13-yarder to Dazz Newsome that cut it to 14-13.

Cairo Santos put Chicago on top 16-14 after Sanborn recovered a fumble by running back Derrick Gore and added a 47-yarder to bump the lead to five with about six minutes left in the game.

INJURIES

Chiefs: Bell hobbled off the field with a hip injury after the Chiefs ran the ball on the first play of their second possession. ... RB Derrick Gore (neck) exited in the third.

Bears: CB Jayson Stanley (knee) left after he was injured covering a punt in the second quarter. ... DB Michael Joseph (hamstring) limped off the field in the second after he landed awkwardly defending a pass. ... LB Javin White (knee) left in the third.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Host Washington on next Saturday.

Bears: Visit Seattle on Thursday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

