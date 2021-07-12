Mahira Khan to Star in a Film Alongside Tom Cruise? 'Raees' Actor Replies

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, in a promotional video for her venture Mashion, addressed fans' assumptions regarding her. The first assumption was that she is 'secretly married'.

Holding up her hand to show that there's no wedding ring on her finger Mahira replied, "No, I am not secretly married. Do you see a ring? If I do get married, then I will let all of you guys know. And do you think if I was married, all of you guys wouldn’t know? Kyunki yeh log Stories aur yeh sab lagate hai (Because now, everyone puts up Instagram Stories to announce things). Come on! I am not married, I am not even engaged”.

Mahira then proceeded to call her 'secret husband'. "Siri (virtual assistant on her phone), I would like to call my secret husband,” she said. As Siri’s voice said, “Calling secret husband,” she exclaimed, “Haw!”. Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari, but they got divorced in 2015. She is a single mother to their 11-year-old son Azlan.

The second assumption was that Mahira has signed a film with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. To which the actor jokingly said, "Tom, my love, I am so sorry that this has leaked. I tried to hide it for so long. I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway, I’ll see you soon!”

