Mahindra XUV700 makes world premiere, packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems

After a long, long wait, the Mahindra XUV700 has finally made its global debut today, 14 August, giving India a glimpse of Mahindra's latest SUV and all it has to offer. In spirit, the XUV700 is Mahindra's new flagship model, and is meant to provide a peek at what lies ahead for Mahindra's future SUVs. During the global unveil, Mahindra confirmed the XUV700 will be offered in five- and seven-seat forms, and also gave us a look at most of its features, including some key segment-firsts.

The highlight inside the Mahindra XUV700 is twin 10.25-inch 'Superscreen' layout, which is quite reminiscent of a modern Mercedes. There's a fully digital instruments display, a bespoke Sony 3D sound system with 12 speakers, with the touchscreen unit running a new OS that Mahindra terms 'AdrenoX'. This system integrates Alexa-based voice commands, a Sony 3D sound system and drive modes named 'Zip', 'Zap' and 'Zoom' (exclusive to the diesel XUV700).

Also available is a large panoramic sunroof, a driver fatigue alert system, an air purifier and personalised safety messages. The XUV700 also packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

There are two engine options to choose from with the XUV700: a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with 200 hp and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 185 hp and over 420 Nm of torque. Both engines come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic, and the diesel-auto version actually gets 30 Nm more torque, taking overall output to 450 Nm. Mahindra has also confirmed an AWD system will be available as an option.

The Mahindra XUV700 will take on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar. Mahindra XUV700 prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 16 to 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for all the details)

