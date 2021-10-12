Mahesh Koneru, Popular Producer Of Tollywood, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest; Jr NTR Offers Condolences

Mahesh Koneru, a popular and young producer of Tollywood, breathed his last on October 12, 2021. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest. He passed away today morning in Vizag. He was also the PR of superstar Jr NTR. The actor has offered condolences to the family of the deceased. He wrote, “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear.”

Jr NTR On The Demise Of Mahesh Koneru:

