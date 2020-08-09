Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Devuda to Daang Daang… Here Are Some of the South Superstar’s Best Songs (Watch Videos)

One of the most good looking men of all times from the Telugu film industry, Superstar Mahesh Babu turns a year older on August 9, 2020. Born in 1975, Mahesh turns 45 and in no possible way does he look his age. Well, blessed are all girls in India then. In fact, Mahesh, also known as the Greek God of Tollywood for his good looks, has also topped the list of Most Desirable Men in India in 2013, after beating Bollywood's own Greek God Hrithik Roshan, the very handsome Salman Khan and the dimpled God SRK. Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About The Greek God of Tollywood.

And it's not just good looks that Mahesh has been gifted with. A media-shy but humble soul, Mahesh donates 30% of his annual earnings to various charities and causes and it is kept unpublicised, as per the actor's wishes. he has also supported Farhan's MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) campaign and has also adopted a few villages as well. Mahesh Babu Requests His Fans to Avoid Social Gatherings on His Birthday (Read Tweet).

Mahesh debuted as a child artist in Needa in 1979 when he was only 4 years old. His first film Rajakumarudu in 1999, was a huge success and he even went on to win the State Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Mahesh has almost 40 films under his belt all of which have either been commercial successes or highest grossers. And on the eve of the actor turning 45, here are 5 songs of Mahesh Baby that you could put on and dance to tomorrow, to ring in his birthday. Mahesh Babu Hits 10 Million Followers On Twitter! Tollywood Hero Thanks Fans With A Kickass Post.

Mind Block

Mind Block from Sarileru Neekevvaru is a peppy dance number with easy to copy steps. Mahesh and Rashmika dance like no one's watching and the flirty number is also visually appealing. The makers also get points for incorporating various musical instruments in the song's background, not to mention, Mahesh's orders between the song to get them played is loveeeeee....

Watch The Video Below:

Devuda

"Devuda"from Pokiri is a song about how the leading man falls in love with the leading lady and how it feels. The song details how the hero feels while falling in love and is another peppy Mahesh Babu song but more on the cute side. I mean... anything with Mahesh Babu in it is cute right!!

Watch The Video Below:

Choodadantunna

This song comes at a time in the movie when the leading lady realises her feelings for the hero and whole-heartedly accepts him and the hero, dances in his version of cloud 9 with his lady. And of course, Mahesh looks soooo good.

Watch The Video Below:

Daang Daang

Daang Daang saw a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia inviting Ajay (Mahesh Babu) and his fellow colleagues for a party at her house. Apart from the bad Hindi accent, the rest of the song indeed sets the party mood. Once again, Army camouflage casuals and Mahesh Baby? Well... yummy.

Watch The Video Below:

Gala Gala Parutunna Godari La

Another song from Pokiri. Now we can't help if the songs from this movie are so good. Well, this kidna is a break-up song where the (misunderstood) hero, sings and even dances a little bit in memory of his ex. Mahesh Babu in a love song is every girl's dream come true... right!!

Watch The Video Below:

Mahesh, a day prior to his birthday on August 9, penned a letter for his fans in Telugu and English requesting them to not gather or organise anything special for him on his birthday given the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping in mind everyone's safety. Now here's one megastar who cares about his fans and we like it. Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu.