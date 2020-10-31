Maharashtra: Two arrested, sent to judicial custody in connection with rape

Thane (Mumbai) [India], October 31 (ANI): Two persons, who are brothers, accused of rape have been arrested by Tulinj police station in connection with the gangrape of a woman.

The two accused were produced in a local court on Friday which sent the duo to police custody till November 3.

As per the information, the 28-year-old victim, a resident of Nala Sopara East, had been raped numerous times by the two accused between August to October 8, 2020 by the duo at various locations through blackmail. The accused used to threaten her by stating they will upload her obscene photos on social media websites.

The woman had approached the Tulinj police station on Friday and registered a complaint against them following which the police team took immediate action after registering a complaint under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)