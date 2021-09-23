Maharashtra TET 2021: Exam postponed to 31 October, candidates can check details at mahatet.in

The examination date for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2021 has been postponed by Maharashtra State Council of Examination. As per the latest update, the Maharashtra TET 2021 will be conducted on 31 October. Previously, the exam was scheduled for 10 October.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the MAHA TET will be available for appearing candidates between 14 to 31 October. Those who are interested can check the official notification by visiting the official website at https://mahatet.in/.

Candidates can also access the official notice here: https://mahatet.in/TET2021Document/TET Exam 2021 Date Change 31-10-2021.pdf

Applicants who pass the written exam will be issued a pass certificate. They will be eligible to be appointed as teachers in various government schools across Maharashtra.

The MAHA TET 2021 comprises of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) where applicants will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. However, no negative marking will be there for wrong answers. Also, the total duration for the Maharashtra TET exam will be 90 minutes.

The Maharashtra TET 2021 includes two papers in its format. Paper I will take place from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm, and paper II will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Paper I will be for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper II will be for Classes 6 to 8. As per the Council's schedule, Paper I will cover subjects including Mathematics, Campus Study, Environmental Studies, English, Marathi and Child Psychology and Pedagogy.

Likewise, Paper-II will comprise subjects including Marathi, Child Psychology and Pedagogy, English, Mathematics, and Social Science.

Candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 8 will have to appear for both papers of the MAHA TET.

For the unversed, the MAHATET 2021 exam this year will be conducted in offline mode. Moreover, the languages in which the entrance examination will be conducted includes Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Sindhi and Kannada.

Story continues

Also See: HPTET 2021: Application process to begin from 23 September; check exam details at hpbose.org

CBSE CTET 2021: Registration starts today at ctet.nic.in, check details here

CBSE CTET 2021: Registration open till 19 October; check exam dates, syllabus here

Read more on India by Firstpost.