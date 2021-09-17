This Maharashtra Sweet Shop Is Selling ‘Gold Modaks’ for Rs 12,000/Kg

As the craze for Ganesh Chaturthi continues, a sweet shop in Maharashtra has come up with a very unique (and rather pricey) idea of selling modaks. Sagar Sweets, located in Nashik, has decided to sell modaks literally made out of gold and what's more, they've priced them at Rs 12,000 per kg.

Now, you'd think this was outrageous and even say, "Who in their right mind would buy these?" To answer your question, a lot of people. The sweet shop owner, Deepak Chaudhary confirms and says, "We have received a good response. We have prepared 25 other types of Modak as well. We made a good sale," in a statement to ANI.

Check out some pictures here:

Gold modaks at Rs 12,000 per kg.

Gold modaks at Rs 12,000 per kg.

Why stop at gold when you can do silver too?

Silver modaks.

Can't put a price on devotion, right?

