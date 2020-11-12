Maharashtra to See Second Wave of Covid-19 in Jan-Feb? Govt Suggests Cracker-free Diwali as Prep Plan

Maharashtra government has predicted that a second wave of Covid-19 can hit the state by January-February 2021, asking the health department to be prepared to deal with the contingency.

"Several countries in Europe are experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 at present. Looking at that trend, it is likely that we may also face the second wave in January-February next year," the communication issued by health services directorate has stated.

In the six-page detailed communication, several measures have been enumerated for preparedness against coronavirus. These include celebrating a cracker-free Diwali.

The government has directed all the district administration and municipal corporations to strictly follow the protocols issued for Covid-19 management.

Some of the measures enumerated by the government are: regular lab testing as per ICMR guidelines and continuous monitoring of influenza like illnesses. This measure will specifically help get early warning signals for the spread of coronavirus, the government has said. All the district administrations have also been directed to take weekly reviews of influenza-like illnesses from all the rural areas. This will be done under Integrated Disease Surveillance Program.

The measures also include special monitoring of potential super spreaders like grocers, vegetable vendors, hotel owners, waiters, delivery personnel, house helps, transport personnel, daily wage workers, security guards, government servants like police home guard and others.

The communication has also issued details about allotment of hospitals depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in those areas, management of drugs and oxygen supply, services to serious patients, training program for increasing the administrations capability. The letter lays special emphasis on public awareness programmes about coronavirus appropriate behaviour.

It has also said that one of the most important measures is to celebrate this Diwali without firecrackers.