Maharashtra to Reopen Cinema Halls, Pools: What Are The New Rules?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday, 4 November, the reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and multiplexes from 5 November in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

The cinemas will reopen after months of being shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

But, what are the new rules? When will they reopen and who will be allowed? Read on.

Also Read: New ‘Unlock 6’ Guidelines Issued By Various States

What’s allowed under new guidelines?

Cinema halls, multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from 5 November.



No eatables will be allowed to be taken inside drama theatres, theatres, multiplexes, and cinema halls.

When can swimming pools, indoor stadiums reopen? Who will be allowed?

Indoor stadiums, swimming pools and yoga institutes outside containment zones will be allowed to function from Thursday, 5 November.

All facilities have to strictly observe social distancing and sanitisation norms.

Who can use the indoor stadium and swimming pool?

Swimming pools being used for training of state, national and international level sportspersons will be allowed to operate with effect from Thursday.

Who will issue the SOPs for the new guidelines?

The SOPs for the reopening would be issued by the local authorities as well as the Cultural Affairs Department.

The remaining lockdown restrictions have already been extended till 30 November

. Read more on FAQ by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouIndia Successfully Test Fires Advanced Version of Pinaka Rocket . Read more on FAQ by The Quint.