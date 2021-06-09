Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Registration Commences, How to Apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, 8 June, commenced the registration process of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021.

Candidates who want to register for the same can do it on its website: mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Last date to submit the application form of MHT CET 2021 is 7 July 2021. However, candidates can submit their application forms till 15 July with an addition late fee of Rs 500.

The MHT CET 2021 exam is being conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Education.

The information was announced by Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra, Uday Samant. “Online registration for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for first-year Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021,” the minister said.

Further, he stated that details about MHT CET exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be announced separately.

How to Apply for MHT-CET 2021?

Visit the of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Tap on 'Click Here to apply for MHT-CET 2021' on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on 'New Registration', and key in your personal details.

Login using your registered credentials.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Submit the application form and pay the fee.

Direct link to apply for MHT-CET 2021.

