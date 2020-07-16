Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020: Ahead of Results, Students Flood Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes to Lighten Up Their Mood

The Maharashtra, MSBSHSE board will declare the HSC 12th result 2020 today, July 16 at 1:00 pm. As the board prepares itself to announce the most awaited results, tensed students have flood Twitter with funny memes and jokes to lighten up their mood. From their nagging relatives, who must be more excited than the students themselves, to last benchers, the HSC candidates are sharing all the feels with the help of hilarious reactions. It is yet to know how the students will perform this year, but they do get full marks for creating funny memes and jokes to boost each other during this nail-biting moment. While Maharashtra board is gearing up to declare the HSC 12th result, let us check out the best memes that Twitterati is sharing. CBSE 10th Results 2020 Declared and the Memes Are Here: Nagging Relatives Are the Butt of All Jokes As Results Announcement Sparks Hilarious Reactions by Students.

The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 date was doing rounds on the internet, since a few days. It was not decided as to when MSBSHSE will declare the 10th and 12th results, until yesterday, when it was confirmed that HSC result 2020 would be declared today, July 16 at 1:00 pm. It is a captivating moment for students across the nation, as one after another, educational boards are announcing the results. Today, Tamil Nadu board as well declared the 12th result 2020 and the overall passing percentage stood to 92.3%. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared and Twitter Erupts With Funny Memes and Jokes, Check Out the Hilarious Reactions to Celebrate Your Scores!

Like every time, to calm or battle any strain, netizens are best in creating memes in a bid to spread laughter amid stressful time. Now that we all wait for the HSC result 2020 to be declared in Maharashtra, let us check out how students are reacting to the wait.

Check Tweets:





Only Few Hours to 12th Result

Few hours are remaining for the announcement of #12thExamResult

backbenchers be like: pic.twitter.com/o91dHzpt0J — Prajwal Dudhatkar🌞 (@iamprajwal77) July 16, 2020





Totally!

#12thExamResult Today at 1:00 pm Every class 12th student rn : pic.twitter.com/WXOpsHvT6I — Vedang Rane (@_vedang_07) July 16, 2020





'Dar Ka Mahol Hai'

#12thExamResult

Few hours are remaining for the announcement of result Le Backbenchers be like - pic.twitter.com/4CKLltGo0F — Rahul Jamra (@rahul_jamra_) July 16, 2020





Hahahaha





Relatives Are Ready!

#12thExamResult

Meanwhile relatives who are interested in my bezzati : pic.twitter.com/SwguE5MJQC — Rahul Jamra (@rahul_jamra_) July 16, 2020





Aren’t they hilarious? We must say, after almost every result announcements, it has become a tradition for students to flood social media with funny memes and jokes describing all their feels. However, sharing hilarious reactions to calm themselves and bid the stressful wait before the result declaration, seems quite fun. We wish students all the very best for their HSC result 2020, and hope they qualify the board exams with flying colours.