Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Tests COVID +Ve, Hospitalised

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, his office said on Monday, 26 October.

"My COVID-19 test has come out to be positive. As a precaution, I have gotten admitted to Breach Candy hospital on the advice of the doctors. I request all citizens, workers, volunteers and leaders of the NCP and other parties not to worry. I am well and will return after resting for a while," the statement said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is the latest in a long line of political leaders who have been infected by the virus. On Saturday, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that he had tested positive.

Among other leaders who have tested positive in the past are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 79,09,960 on Monday, with 45,149 new cases being reported. The death toll in the country stands at 1,19,014.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouMaharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Tests COVID +Ve, Hospitalised . Read more on India by The Quint.