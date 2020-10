Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected areas of Solapur district on Monday and reviewed the situation while meeting the local residents.

The Chief Minister also handed over cheques for relief aid to the families affected by flood during his visit to Rampur village in the district.

Due to cloudburst last night water flooded Uruli Kanchan, Shidavane and Valati village of Pune. (ANI)