Maharashtra CM performs 'Maha Puja' at Vitthal-Rukmini Temple

Uddhav Thackeray performing 'Maha Puja' at Vitthal-Rukmini Temple

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray performed the 'Maha Puja' at Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur on Tuesday morning on the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

The occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in the country. Some also observe fast to attain prosperity and attain moksha later in life. (ANI)