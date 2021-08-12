Maharashtra CET 2021 Registration Reopens Today, Candidates Can Apply Online on Official Website mahacet.org; Here’s How To Register

Mumbai, August 12: The Maharashtra CET 2021 registration has been reopened on the official site from today. August 12 onwards. Candidates will be allowed once again for the State Common Entrance Test (CET). The registration and filling up of the application form for the Maharashtra CET 2021 can be done on the official website of MAHACET-- mahacet.org. The registration process will be valid from August 12 to August 16. The CET examination in Maharashtra is scheduled to begin on August 26. Mumbai University Admissions 2021: MU To Release First Merit List For UG Admission On August 17 at 11 AM, Check Second & Third Merit List Date and Time.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has reopened the registration process to help candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes. The candidates who failed to complete the MHT CET registration earlier can fill the application form through mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students who wish to make any changes in the details in their MHT CET application form can do it from August 14 to 16 as the form will be editable during this time. The CET exam in Maharashtra is held for admission for various courses like Engineering, Pharmacology, Hotel Management, Management among other courses in the state.

