Maharashtra board class 10 results to be announced soon; check on mahresult.nic.in

The results of class 10 are expected to be announced this week by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Although a date has not been declared by the board, the School Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad had previously said that the results could be announced by 15 July.

Students can visit the official websites https://mahahsscboard.in/ or https://mahresult.nic.in/ to check the class 10 results after the board declares it.

Quoting local reports, NDTV mentions that the preparation of the results is in the final stage. The internal marks of the students have been uploaded by their respective schools and information about their marks will be sent to the divisional board.

The class 10 exams were cancelled in Maharashtra due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. An alternative assessment criteria was declared by the board based on which students will be awarded marks.

For preparing class 10 results, the board has taken into consideration the marks scored in class 9 and the internal assessment of class 10. While the score of class 9 carries 50 percent weightage, 30 percent weightage has been given to the year-long internal assessments of Class 10. The remaining 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

Meanwhile, the board has also cancelled class 12 examination. It is expected that the results of Maharashtra board class 12 exam is going to be declared by 31 July. The headmasters of different schools have been asked to submit the marks of students on the online portal by 21 July.

