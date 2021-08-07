Maharashtra: 6 houses damaged due to landslide in Kalwa East

Representative Image

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a tragic incident, six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl in Indira Nagar at Kalwa east, on Saturday evening. So far, no casualty has been reported.

"Six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl, Indira Nagar in Kalwa east. Police officials, RDMC and fire brigade on site. No casualties reported," informed an official notification by the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby houses shifted to a TMC School of Gholai Nagar with the help of the RDMC team and fire brigade team.

Further operations by authorities are underway.

Earlier, in July, hundreds of people lost their lives after heavy rainfall led to landslides in Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhu Gurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts. At that time, the Centre and Maharashtra government had assured of all possible help to the families, kins of the deceased and those who were injured in the incident. (ANI)