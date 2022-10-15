Maharajah Duleep Singh: Indian boy king's warm friendship with Queen Victoria

Gaggan Sabherwal - BBC News
·4 min read
Maharajah Duleep Singh exhibition
Maharajah Duleep Singh was the last ruler of the Sikh empire

An ongoing exhibition in the UK shines a spotlight on the remarkable life of the last Sikh emperor of the Punjab - Maharajah Duleep Singh.

Duleep Singh was the youngest son of Maharajah Ranjit Singh, who founded the Sikh empire in the Punjab in 1799.

After the deaths of his father and brother, Duleep Singh became ruler of the kingdom at the age of five, but was removed from the throne after Britain annexed the Punjab in 1849.

At the age of 15, he arrived in England and ended up spending the rest of his life in the country. Over the years, a warm friendship would develop between Britain's reigning monarch - Queen Victoria - and the former king of the Punjab.

The exhibition at the Archive Centre in Norwich offers a glimpse into this unlikely friendship. It coincides with the last Sikh emperor's 129th birth anniversary, celebrated on 22 October.

"One of my favourite items in the exhibition is a signed journal by Queen Victoria which reads: To Maharajah Duleep Singh from his affectionate friend, Victoria, Windsor Castle, March 1868," says UK-based historian and art collector Peter Bance. "This is a really intimate and personal inscription [by the Queen] referring to the former King of the Punjab as her friend,'' he adds.

Mr Bance has loaned his personal collection of memorabilia on Duleep Singh and says that this is the first time that many of these historic objects are being displayed to the public. He hopes "visitors will enjoy seeing these [objects] as much as I did discovering them".

Maharajah Duleep Singh exhibition
Duleep Singh married Bamba Muller in 1864 and made Elveden Hall their home

Through various artefacts, the exhibition traces the fascinating life of Duleep Singh. After the young maharajah was stripped of his sovereignty and his mother was imprisoned, he was put under the guardianship of army surgeon Sir John Spencer Login and his wife, Lady Login.

During this period, Duleep Singh began exploring Christianity and a Bible gifted by his attendant in 1850 is included in the exhibition. Also on display is a velvet jacket worn by the former emperor, shooting paraphernalia he used on hunting trips with the then Prince of Wales - later King Edward VII, as well as his photographs and letters.

Duleep Singh married Bamba Muller, daughter of a German banker, in 1864 and made Elveden Hall, a stately home in the Suffolk countryside, their family home.

The couple had six children and the exhibition has on display garments worn by his daughters, Princess Catherine, Princess Bamba and Princess Sophia. Princesses Bamba and Sophia were well-known suffragists who supported women's right to vote in the early 1900s.

A military uniform and objects belonging to Duleep Singh's second son, Prince Frederick Duleep Singh, are also part of the exhibition.

Maharajah Duleep Singh exhibition
The exhibition has on display Duleep Singh's photographs and letters

Mr Bance has been researching and collecting artefacts related to Duleep Singh and his family for over 25 years.

"I came to Norfolk with a Sikh society group from our university campus, and while we were visiting, I insisted that we stop at Maharajah Duleep Singh's grave at Elveden," he says. He also didn't know much about Duleep Singh and his legacy at the time.

While he was visiting the grave, an elderly lady informed him about a museum that was dedicated to the erstwhile ruler of the Punjab and his family. Through his research, Mr Bance learnt that the museum - the Ancient House Museum - was once a 15th Century Tudor house which Prince Frederick Duleep Singh bought in 1921 and later converted to a museum.

Three years later, he donated the museum to the local people along with a number of personal artefacts. On asking the museum's curator for books on the family, Mr Bance says he was told that "they had books on Duleep Singh but nothing on his children''.

Maharajah Duleep Singh exhibition
Princesses Sophia, Bamba and Catherine

To find out more about the Sikh ruler's life, Mr Bance says he placed a series of advertisements in the newspaper, asking locals to share any information they had about Duleep Singh's children.

Over the next six months, he received over 300 letters from people informing him that they either knew one of the family members or were in possession of some artefact related to them.

"I started recording these people's interviews and writing down their memories," says Mr Bance. He also began collecting artefacts, which some people gave for free, while others he had to purchase.

"I hope that this exhibition will be a springboard for the younger generation of British Indians to delve into their history and discover interesting artefacts that are out there."

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Latest Stories

  • China Party Congress: Xi Jinping to cement grip on power at historic meeting

    Delegates in Beijing are expected to hand him a historic third term as party leader.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin