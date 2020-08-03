Srinagar, August 3: Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, along with few other sadhus travelled to Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine from Srinagar by a helicopter, on the occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ today. Only a few people were allowed to accompany Mahant Giri, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to ANI update.

Giri had welcomed the decision to cancel this year's Amarnath Yatra in the wake of coronavirus situation and suggested that pilgrims take advantage of live telecasting /virtual darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Amarnath Yatra 2020 Cancelled, Jammu & Kashmir Govt Says Pilgrimage Not Possible Under Current Circumstances.

Mahant Deependra Giri, Along With Few Sadhus Travelled to Amarnath Shrine on the Occasion of Shravan-Purnima’ Today:

Last month, it was announced that the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage was cancelled this year due to "current circumstances", said a statement issued by the Office of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu. The pilgrimage at the mountain shrine in Jammu & Kashmir was earlier scheduled to be held in a restricted manner, with only 500 pilgrims per day to be allowed.