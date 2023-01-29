Mahaney's jumper lifts No. 22 Saint Mary's (Cal) over BYU

  • Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) lays the ball in past BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) lays the ball in past BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) shoots over BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) shoots over BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) grabs a rebound from Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) grabs a rebound from Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen blocks the shot of BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen blocks the shot of BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett yells at an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against BYU on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett yells at an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against BYU on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • BYU guard Dallin Hall, left, drives against Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    BYU guard Dallin Hall, left, drives against Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Saint Mary's guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) tries to shoot over BYU forward Tredyn Christensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    Saint Mary's guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) tries to shoot over BYU forward Tredyn Christensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Saint Mary's guard Alex Ducas defends against BYU guard Richie Saunders, front, as Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) blocks out during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    Saint Mary's guard Alex Ducas defends against BYU guard Richie Saunders, front, as Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) blocks out during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) and BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) and BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Logan Johnson had 14 points and freshman Aidan Mahaney scored all 10 of his points, including a fade-away jumper just before the buzzer, in the second half and No. 22 Saint Mary's (Cal) escaped Saturday night with a 57-56 win over short-handed BYU.

Mitchell Saxen had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Saint Mary’s (19-4, 8-0 West Coast Conference). Alex Ducas scored 12 points and Augustas Marciulionis added 10.

The Gaels have won 10 in a row and 13 of their last 14.

Dallin Hall was fouled on a driving lay-up attempt with 10.2 seconds left and made 1-of-2 free throws to give BYU a 56-55 lead but Mahaney took the inbounds pass, probed the defense before he drove the lane, stopped near the right block and pivoted away from the basket before hitting the winning jumper over the out-stretched arm of defender Fousseyni Traore.

Spencer Johnson hit two late 3-pointers to cap a 12-2 run that gave BYU a 55-53 lead with 2:21 to play. Logan Johnson answered with a floater in the lane 26 seconds later.

Hall scored a career-high 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting but made just 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for BYU (14-10, 4-5). Traore added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jaxson Robinson — who had started every game this season — Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman did not play for BYU. The trio, all of whom have started at least one game for the Cougars, had been suspended for one game for violating team rules.

BYU went more than eight minutes without making a field goal in the first half as the Gaels used a 16-1 run to open a 19-8 lead with 8:33 left before halftime. The Cougars scored 11 consecutive points and 16 of the next 19 before Marciulionis hit three free throws to tie it at 25 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary's returns home to play San Francisco on Thursday

BYU plays the second of three consecutive home games Thursday against Loyola Marymount

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

