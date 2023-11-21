Mahalia Steps Into the World of Beauty with FLANNELS

Mahalia is an it-girl. There's no doubt about it. Whether it's because of her refreshingly honest lyrics or effortless, laidback style, she's quickly become someone that young women look up to, feel inspired by and most importantly: feel seen by. As a result, we've watched her go from strength to strength in terms of touring, creating music and collaborating with brands and now, her latest venture lands in the form of a new beauty edit with FLANNELS.

In celebration of the new edit, which features some of the star's favorite brands and products, we sat down with the global superstar to talk about all things beauty. How she defines it, how it's changing and ultimately, how it's all about feeling confident in your own skin.

In terms of who inspires her the most when it comes to beauty, her mom is top of the list. "I used to watch her get ready so much when I was younger. She was always so fearless when it came to beauty and style," she tells Hypebae.

Scroll down to read the full interview and head to FLANNELS to shop Mahalia's new beauty edit.

Who was most influential in your life in how you define beauty for yourself today?

Most definitely my mom. I used to watch her get ready so much when I was younger. She was always so fearless when it came to beauty and style. Her use of colour is something I've come to love in myself now too which is just so lovely to see. She's my beauty icon for sure!

Do you feel that there is more curvy girl representation in beauty and fashion now? Are there any brands that you feel are hitting the mark on promoting body positivity and inclusivity as a whole?

I definitely feel like we've come a long way, absolutely! It's always brilliant to see girls who look more like me modelling the clothes I want to wear. For me though, I focus on constantly talking about brands that really cater to EVERY body. Body shape is so intricate... it's not as simple as just being one size. For instance, my chest size is vastly bigger than the rest of my body which makes buying clothes super hard. But there are some brands that are really getting it right.

One of my favourite smaller, fuller-bust brands is Taideux. The clothes are sexy and fun and make me feel included in some of the newer fashion trends. SKIMS has also really got the shapewear correct, I'm yet to find a piece that I don't love. And honestly, more recently I've been getting into Good American for great jeans and basics. Their sizing is on point and I always feel amazing trying on their pieces!

What is some advice you would give to young girls reading this who are struggling to feel confident in their own skin?

Just don't be afraid of having days when you maybe feel less confident than others. Confidence is something that I've learnt fluctuates. It goes up and down and that is totally fine. Always try and remind yourself that you are THAT girl. But if you forget sometimes, don't worry. Loving yourself is so much deeper than what's on the outside. Try and fall in love with your inner first and trust me, the rest will follow.