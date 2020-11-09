Mahagathbandhan will form government with thumping majority: Avinash Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress leader Avinash Pandey on Monday expressed confidence that Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar "with a thumping majority" in results to be declared on Tuesday.

"The situation on the ground will be clear tomorrow and Mahagathbandhan will form the government with a thumping majority," said Pandey.

He expressed apprehension about BJP making "efforts at horse-trading"

"All our elected representatives know their responsibilities and want to give something good to the people of Bihar. I don't think any MLA of Mahagathbandhan will be lured. People of Bihar can tolerate everything but they've never tolerated any deceit," he said.

Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of counting.

Bihar went for three-phased polling for 243-member assembly. (ANI)