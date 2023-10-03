Mahabharata: a dazzling distillation of a millennia-old epic

Why Not Theatre Company's Mahabharata, at the Barbican - Alastair Muir

First written in Sanskrit and accredited to the poet Vyasa, the epic poem the Mahabharata weighs in at roughly 10 times the length of the Iliad and the Odyssey combined. It predates Greek drama by approximately 2,000 years, and its importance within the context of universally influential stories is comparable to the Bible, Beowulf and the works of Shakespeare.

The story in a tiny nutshell: a dynastic struggle for the throne arises between cousins the Pandavas and the Kauravas. The splintered family tries to resolve the conflict in various ways including negotiation, gambling and murder, to no avail and the conflict culminates in an apocalyptic battle in which each new atrocity surpasses the last in mass extinction. The Pandavas achieve a pyrrhic victory but at what cost? They’ve murdered family members and destroyed friendships to do so.

It’s a story that is reminiscent of the endless cycles of murder and revenge that brought down the House of Atreus in Greek tragedies. It’s also a circuitous allegory encompassing individual character agendas, subplots, plot twists, moral quandaries, human suffering and destruction taking place across a wide range of geographical locations.

Length is also a consideration, so it’s a tall order for any stage adaptation to render all of that concisely and coherently. The esteemed director Peter Brook introduced the Mahabharata to the West, boiling it down to a nine-hour stage production in 1985. In a remarkable feat of compression, Canada’s Why Not Theatre has managed to whittle it down even further to an engrossing five hours split into two parts, including intervals, and a longer break between the parts for an optional communal meal that further steeps the audience in the epic poem’s Hindu traditions.

The result is an extraordinarily dazzling piece of theatre that carves a crystalline path through “the forest of stories through which flows the river of wisdom handed down from ancestors”. Structured as a story within a story, and through the use of projectors, dance, gender-swapped characters and musicians on stage, this production carefully blends the historicity of the Mahabhrata’s mythic origins with a modernity that emphasises the poem’s timelessness. The cosmic grandeur of a Sanskrit opera within the play is worth the price of admission on its own, and the questions Mahabharata explores ring true in our own troubled times.

Story continues

Until Oct 7: barbican.org.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.