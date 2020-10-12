Maha Samudram: Aditi Rao Hydari Joins The Cast of Siddharth and Sharwanand's Film As The Leading Lady

The fans of actress Aditi Rao Hydari have a reason to rejoice! The beautiful star has bagged the lead role in Maha Samudram, a movie directed by RX100 fame Ajay Bhupathi. The film being biligual is releasing in Telugu as well as Tamil languages. It also stars Sharwanand and Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth. The team of Maha Samudram welcomed the diva with an official announcement. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Printed Affair Dressed in a Ritu Kumar Kaftan Is All Kinds of Chic!.

In their statement, the Maha Samudram team said, "After considering various names, the makers felt Aditi Rao would be the best choice for a crucial role which will have scope for her to perform. Aditi, on the other hand, is quite pleased to be part of the project."

The film is said to be an intense love and action drama, as promised by the makers. Maha Samudram also marks as a comeback for Siddharth in the Telugu film industry after 7 long years. His last Tollywood film was Baadshah. The cast just got starrier and we cannot wait to hear further update on the movie! Stay tuned.