Maha Navami 2021: Puja vidhi, timing, and significance of ninth day of Navratri festival

The ninth day of the Navratri festival is called Maha Navami. It is a day before Vijaya Dashami which is one of the grandest occasions celebrated and observed with much excitement. According to Hindu mythology, it was on this day when Goddess Durga assassinated the demon King Mahishasura.

On this auspicious day, Goddess Durga is worshipped across the country. However, in a few states, she is also known as Mahisasuramardini or the annihilator of Mahishasura.

This year, Maha Navami will be celebrated on 14 October that falls on Thursday. Due to its importance, this special day will be celebrated with joy and great enthusiasm all over the country.

Shub Muhurat: The tithi of Navami will begin at 8:07 pm on 13 October and conclude at 6.52 pm on 14 October.

Puja Vidhi: The Maha Navami puja will follow the sacred scriptures that begin with Mahasnan and Shodashopachara puja. On this special day, devotees wake up early and a few also observe fasts for the Goddess.

During special prayer, the goddess is offered pink flowers and devotees also tend to wear pink clothes as pink is the colour for Maha Navami. Along with the puja, people also serve the traditional poori, kala chana, and halwa to young girls who are mostly worshipped on this occasion. It is called Kanya Pujan or Kumari Puja.

Children, especially young girls, are invited to the puja pandals or houses. Their feet are then washed with great care and special puja is held. As per belief, this Kanya Puja symbolises the 9 forms of Goddess Durga.

Significance: As per the Hindu Panchang, there are 5 Navratras which are Ashwin, Paush, Chaitra, Aashad, and Magh. Among these, the Ashwin Navratri is assumed to be of great significance and is widely celebrated across the country. Also referred to as Shardiya Navratri or Durga Puja festival, the nine avatars or forms of the 'shakti' are worshipped with great devotion.

On Maha Navami, Ma Siddhidhatri, who is the supreme form of Maha Shakti, is worshipped. She is the one who is the destroyer of the demon king Mahishasur.

