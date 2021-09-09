Maha govt holds meet to ensure implementation of EV Policy 2021

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurating EV enabled parking lot in Mumbai, earlier this year (Photo/Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Thursday held a review meeting to ensure that the Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 of the state will be implemented to the fullest, said Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment.

Marking World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day, Thackeray wrote, "We reaffirm our commitment to making Maharashtra, the hub for EV manufacturing and use."

"Today we held a review meet of all relevant depts of govt to ensure that the EV Policy 2021 of Maharashtra will be implemented to the fullest. Next week we will be having an online workshop for OEMs, vehicle supply chains & citizens for better understanding of policy," informed the minister in the Tweet.

Furthermore, the Shiv Sena leader mentioned, "The Govt of Maharashtra is keen to push electric mobility on a large scale, seeing it as an opportunity to help our urban agglomerates and districts Race to Zero in carbon emissions from the transport sector."

Earlier in August, Thackeray inaugurated an EV enabled parking lot at the Koninoor building in Mumbai. (ANI)