Maha governor launches Ayurvedic Chemo Recovery Kits for cancer patients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday launched Chemo Recovery Kits containing Ayurvedic formulations for cancer patients from the Raj Bhawan here.

As per a statement, the kit has been developed by the Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre of the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust in Pune with financial assistance from the Tata Trusts.

"Ayurveda and Modern Medicine have their own distinct areas of strengths. Joint research by scientists working in Ayurveda and modern medicine will benefit cancer patients and other patients immensely," Koshiyari said while addressing the gathering of doctors and researchers through a virtual platform.

"I congratulate the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust for filing patents for seven Ayurveda formulations for the treatment of cancer. I hope that the newly patented Chemo Recovery Kits will relieve cancer patients of the painful side effects of chemotherapy and improve the quality of their life," he added.

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata conveyed his best wishes to the cancer research work being done by the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust.

Vaidya Devendra Triguna, Dr Ashok Kukde, Dr Shobha Chiplunkar, President of Bharatiya Sanskruti Darshan Trust Dr Sadanand Sardeshmukh and others spoke on the occasion. (ANI)