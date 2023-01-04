Maha Energy invites to a Breakfast Investor Meeting

Maha Energy AB

Maha Energy AB (publ) today announces that there will be an Investor Meeting for any shareholders or other interested parties on Monday February 6th in Stockholm, Sweden

On February 6th, 2023, Maha Energy invites you to a breakfast Investor Meeting. There will be a presentation from the Company, and you will have a chance to ask questions. CEO Paulo Thiago Mendonça, CFO Bernardo Guterres and COO Alan Johnson will be there for the presentation and a Q&A. The presentation will be in English.

Program February 6th (CET)

08:00 – 08:30: Registration and Breakfast

08:30 – 09:30: Company presentation by CEO Paulo Thiago Mendonça, CFO Bernardo Guterres and COO Alan Johnson

09:30 – 10:00: Time for Questions

Venue

Setterwalls Law Firm

Sturegatan 10

Stockholm, Sweden

RSVP to victoria@mahaenergy.ca at the latest on January 22nd, 2023

For more information, please contact:

Paulo Thiago Mendonça (CEO)

Tel: +46 8 611 05 11

info@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)

Tel: +46 8 611 05 11

info@mahaenergy.ca

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 14:00 CET on 4 January, 2023.

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ( MAHA-A ). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

