Maha Cabinet Nod for Adani Group to Operate Navi Mumbai Airport

IANS
·1 min read

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 23 June approved Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to operate the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport in the adjoining Thane-Raigad region, an official said.

The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave its green signal to AAHL as the new concessionaire to the prestigious greenfield airport coming up as a public-private partnership (PPP) project.

Earlier, the airport was to be developed by GVK, which was running the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). But last year it was taken over by AAHL, and the same was approved by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, SEBI, CCI and finally the CIDCO, which is overseeing the mega-project.

With this, the AAHL, headed by industrial magnate Gautam Adani, becomes the biggest private airport operator running several major airports like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai (upcoming), Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, besides three more likely in the near future.

The AAHL - a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEHL) - now has a majority stake in the new airport, with 26 percent belonging to the AAI.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is coming up on 1,160 hectares of land. It is expected to become operational in 2023-2024 and is poised to become the country's leading airport over the next decade for both domestic and international flights.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai airport to be operationalised by 2021-22: Minister

. Read more on India by The Quint.Fan’s Mood Swing At Rahane’s Wicket in WTC Final Goes ViralMaha Cabinet Nod for Adani Group to Operate Navi Mumbai Airport . Read more on India by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

    Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7.

  • Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 win over Bucks

    Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground.

  • Islanders drenched in beer can shower after Game 6: 'Building smelled like cigarettes'

    Islanders fans certainly have an odd way of showing love to their team, after forcing the semifinal against the Lightning to a seventh game.

  • Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

    Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1.

  • Lightning star Nikita Kucherov leaves Game 6 in 1st period, did not return

    The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning have an abundance of riches, but it would be a crushing blow if Nikita Kucherov is seriously injured.

  • Jalen Suggs would take playmaking load off Fred VanVleet

    NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs is more of a natural playmaker than Fred VanVleet and if the Raptors took him with the No. 4 pick, VanVleet could be given the freedom to score more off the wing.

  • 4 ways Blue Jays can configure their lineup with George Springer back

    George Springer’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays gives Charlie Montoyo a number of options for setting his daily batting order.

  • Euro 2020: The bracket and schedule are set for the knockout rounds

    The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. explains why he's skipping Home Run Derby

    Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed like a lock for this year's Home Run Derby, but he's decided to sit out of the event. Here's why.

  • Report: Celtics to hire Nets assistant Ime Udoka as next head coach

    The Celtics have found their new skipper.

  • Too many guards a good problem for the Raptors after draft lottery

    With the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, there's a strong chance the Raptors will take either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.

  • Another embarrassing Euro 2020 own goal: Keeper slaps ball into own net

    Slovakia's Martin Dubravka solved Spain's scoring woes by slapping a looping rebound into his own goal.

  • Álvarez breaks late tie, Galaxy beat Whitecaps 2-1

    SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night. Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal. The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight. Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead wi

  • Tennessee's Keon Johnson shatters 20-year-old vertical jump record at NBA combine

    The potential top 10 pick has hops.

  • Seattle Sounders run season-opening unbeaten streak to 10

    SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Anderson Julio’s handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz’s penalty kick for the Sounders (7-0-3) in their second consecutive victory. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Albert Rusnák tied it for Real Salt Lake (3-2-2) tied it in the 79th, converting a p

  • Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo

    HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season. Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper. The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th mi

  • Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning.

  • Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning double and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night. The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz. Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk

  • Brazil beats 2-1 Colombia after referee's accidental pass

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match on Wednesday that featured three extraordinary goals. Colombia opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Juan Cuadrado crossed from the right and found Luis Díaz all alone in the middle of Brazil's penalty box. The striker shot a powerful volley to the right side of goalkeeper Weverton and scored possibly the best goal of the tournament. Colombia then started defending against a Brazil team that barely stopped surrounding

  • García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first three pitches from Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit to start the seventh after the A's scored three runs in the top of the inning to erase a 2-0 deficit. Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field fo