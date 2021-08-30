Maha Bans Dahi Handi Celebration: Oppn Parties, Govinda Pathaks Voice Protest

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray government put a ban on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations on Janmashtami for a second consecutive year.

The decision came a week after Chief Minister Thackeray met with the Maharashtra Dahi Handi Utsav Samanway Samiti, and discussed the imminent third wave of COVID-19.

The task force had apprised the CM that Dahi Handi, which involves close human contact and large-scale gatherings, could contribute towards a surge in infections in the state.

However, Opposition parties have resisted the decision of the state government, with the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting that the Maharashtra government is enforcing restrictions on Hindu festivals.

How is Dahi Handi Celebrated?

Dahi Handi is one of the ways that Janmashtami is celebrated and is always held a day after the festival. Traditionally, men or 'govinda pathaks' form a human pyramid and try to break an earthen pot, which is fixed at a height of about 35 feet from the ground.

Govinda Pathaks, Oppn Parties Resist

MLA and chief whip in Maharasthra Assembly Ashish Shelar stated on Monday, 30 August, “Is this government taking orders from Taliban? Why are all restrictions being enforced on Hindu festivals in Maharashtra?" The Indian Express quoted.

Besides the BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also expressed their defiance of the ban. As per a report by the Times of India, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and his supporters have said they will "go ahead with the celebrations".

"If the BJP can hold massive rallies, Shiv Sena can stage protests, why can't our youth celebrate Janmashtami?" Jadhav stated, TOI reported.

Meanwhile, the Govinda Pathaks has also made a written appeal to the government, contending that they should be allowed to celebrate Dahi Handi while following COVID-appropriate practices.

Maharashtra Utsav Samanway Samiti's working president Arun Patil said, "We told the government that Dahi Handi Pathak will not include children below 18 years of age in the traditional ceremony. Also, only vaccinated Govinda Pathaks will participate in the festival. The festival will only be celebrated in our local area, without a crowd, with adequate masking and sanitisation measures in place."

However, Patil added, "Some political parties have announced that they will celebrate Dahi Handi loudly. Due to which, the matter has taken a political turn. I request the police not to sue the young Govinda Pathaks, which will spoil their lives. Because most of the boys with those jobs come from middle class families."

This comes as individual police stations issue notices and summon Govinda Pathaks, cautioning them of preventive arrests and punishment on going against state orders, Times of India reported.

(With inputs from Times of India and The Indian Express)

