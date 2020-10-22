MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org; exam to be held on 28 Oct

The MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card has been released by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell on its official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have registered for the entrance test can download their hall ticket from the official website.

According to a report by Careers 360, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) will be conducted on 28 October.

Students can download their MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card by using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

A report by The Times of India said candidates appearing for the exam will have to affix their recent photograph on their admit card, preferably the same as provided at the time of registration.

Along with admit card, candidates will be required to carry an original photo identity proof at the exam centre for verification.

Admit card is an important document for MAH MCA CET 2020 and if candidates fail to carry the hall ticket, they will not be allowed to write the exam. The admit card will mention the candidate's name, roll number registration number, exam centre details, date and time of exam, reporting time and the guidelines that examinees will have to follow on the day of exam.

Steps to download MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card

Step 1: Log on to Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "MAH-MCA-CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the code displayed on the page and press the login button.

Step 5: Your MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen. Check all the details before saving and taking a print.

Click here for the direct link to download MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card.

MAH MCA CET is conducted for students seeking admission to the first year/ direct second year of three years full-time postgraduate degree programme.

