Maguire instructed Berejiklian to ‘get a private phone’ after being called before Icac

Photograph: Richard Milnes/REX/Shutterstock

Icac has heard Daryl Maguire told then premier Gladys Berejiklian to get a “private phone” and use the Chinese instant messaging app WeChat in the days after he was first summonsed to appear before the New South Wales anti-corruption watchdog because, he told her “they can read texts”.

But Berejiklian denied that the request made her suspect Maguire may have been involved in any corrupt conduct, telling the Independent Commission Against Corruption that it was “normal human nature” not to want “your private conversations being listened to”.

On the second day of Icac’s public hearings into her conduct, Berejiklian was grilled by counsel assisting the commission, Scott Robertson, on her actions in the days after Maguire first revealed to her that the watchdog had called him to appear as a witness in a separate investigation.

Related: Gladys Berejiklian’s Icac performance has horrified federal Liberals – but only for exposing ‘normal’ political practice | Hugh Riminton

Icac previously heard that on 5 July 2018 Maguire told Berejiklian he had been summonsed to appear before Icac during a 52-minute conversation.

During the conversation, played before Icac on Friday, Berejiklian asked repeated questions about the nature of Maguire’s involvement in the probe, and described some developers involved in that separate investigation as “dodgy”.

When Maguire raised the prospect that their phone calls might be tapped, she asked: “is that going to be a problem?”

A key plank of Icac’s investigation is whether Berejiklian breached the state’s Icac Act by failing to report conduct by Maguire she had reason to suspect on “reasonable grounds” may have been corrupt.

She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and on Friday told Icac the phone call did not raise suspicions because “he told me he’d done nothing wrong and I believed him”.

On Monday, Robertson took Berejiklian to the days between the 5 July phone call and Maguire’s appearance before Icac eight days later.

Story continues

He revealed that four days later, on 9 July, Maguire sent a text to Berejiklian instructing her to download the Chinese messaging app WeChat, telling her: “you need to get a private phone”.

“They can read texts but not the little green man, leaves no trace,” he wrote, in an apparent reference to the green WeChat icon.

In another message, Maguire told the then premier that he had “got more info and data than them”, using an emoji that Robertson described as a “beaming face with smiling eyes”.

Berejiklian again denied that the text messages raised concerns with her, saying it was common for MPs to have “two phones” and that she believed Maguire was concerned about “privacy”.

Questioned on whether she thought it was “curious” that in the days after telling her he had been summonsed to appear before Icac, Maguire wanted her to get a private phone, Berejiklian said that was “certainly not my recollection”.

“I wouldn’t have taken it as any more than privacy issues,” she told Robertson.

“I was very confident that he didn’t do anything wrong. And I was certainly confident that I hadn’t done anything wrong.”

After Maguire appeared before Icac on 13 July 2018, he was forced to move to the crossbench, eventually resigning after the watchdog revealed he had discussed the possibility of earning commissions on the sale of development sites which he wanted to help broker. Icac made no corruption findings in relation to Maguire but recommended he face charges for allegedly giving false evidence.

Related: The public heard another Gladys Berejiklian at Icac – one who threatened to sack bureaucrats and bossed colleagues | Anne Davies

Following his evidence, Berejiklian released a statement saying the MP had “let down” his constituents and urging him to consider stepping down from the parliament. She told Icac that she was “mortified” after he gave evidence, saying the “shock of what happened made me question everything” including whether Maguire might have lied to her.

But under questioning from Robertson, Berejiklian again denied his evidence meant that she suspected he may have engaged in corrupt conduct, saying only that there was a “cloud” around him and that she did not “join the dots” with information he had previously given her about hoping to make $1.5m from a Badgerys Creek land deal.

“The question I asked myself was did I know anything [and] the answer very strongly in my mind is that I didn’t know anything about what this commission was looking at,” she said.

Pressed on why she did not at least report the 5 July phone call she said: “I had nothing to report. There was nothing that I knew, nothing that I remembered, nothing that I thought was of any relevance.”