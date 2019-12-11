Maguire hoping for greater motivation heading into Scottish Open second round

Stephen Maguire admitted he struggled for motivation heading into his opening 19.com Scottish Open match despite convincingly booking his place in the second round.

The Glasgow potter beat veteran Jimmy White 4-0 at the Emirates Arena, bouncing immediately back from his Betway UK Championship final defeat against Ding Junhui in York on Sunday night.

But while the five-time ranking event winner accepted he had suffered something of a post-tournament comedown, he said it would still be extra special to win an event he has never previously progressed past the quarter-finals at.

“It was tough out there - I came down from a big high on Sunday and I didn’t play that great, but I can now look forward to tomorrow,” the world number 15 said.

Stephen Maguire beats Jimmy White 4-0 with a break of 92 to finish. Marco Fu next.

“It was quite hard to get excited about that match as it was a major tournament last week, but hopefully if I can win one or two matches here I can get the blood flowing and get up for it.

“It would be the best ever if I was to put a run here this week but I’m not getting my hopes up - I get too nervous when I play up here and I’ve never done well.

“A run here would be brilliant though - everything now is gearing up for the Masters so it would be great.”

Fellow Glaswegian Alan McManus was also in action, admitting while the 19.com Scottish Open isn’t quite as special to him as it once was, it would still mean the world if he was to be lifting the trophy in Glasgow on Sunday night.

The world number 51 eased through his first round duel under the Emirates Arena lights, brushing aside Zhao Xintong 4-1 after compiling polished breaks of 85 and 91 in frames two and four.

It was a busy day two in Glasgow, with the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and last week's UK Champion Ding Junhui in action.



Find out how they got on in our three-minute round up.#ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/imxsY3UBMM — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 11, 2019

“It would mean more to go on a run here if I was 20 years younger and I was 30, but it’s still brilliant to play at home,” the 48-year-old said.

“It’s a cracking feeling and it’s important to do well here - I’ve been around the block for 30 years so some of the thrill has gone, but this is an event I look forward to every year and I always do."

It was not such a fond return to his home city for fellow Glaswegian Robert Thomson, however, as he succumbed to a gut-wrenching 4-3 defeat to Chinese player Mei Xiwen.

And it was a Chinese player who also proved the nemesis of fellow Glaswegian Fraser Patrick, as he lost 4-2 to Chang Bingyu.

Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White