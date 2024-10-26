Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 308

.

Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic meet Saturday on the main card of UFC 308 at Etihad Arena in Las Vegas. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic UFC 308 preview

Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC) was on a nine-fight winning streak before a pair of odd results in back-to-back fights – first a draw with Jan Blachowicz for the then-vacant light heavyweight title in December 2022 followed by a no contest against Johnny Walker because of an accidental illegal knee in October 2023. But Ankalaev got back on track in emphatic fashion this past January when he knocked out Walker in their rematch. Now he's out to prove he's the rightful No. 1 contender at 205 pounds. ... Rakic (14-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) enters the bout reeling from back-to-back stoppage losses against Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. A serious knee injury in the Blachowicz fight kept Rakic out of action for more than two years.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic expert pick, prediction

I'm not sure what's worse: Anakalaev getting skipped over for another title shot or Rakic being booked with the division's top contender after two consecutive losses and an injury layoff?

Either way, there is some questionable matchmaking under the top two fights of this event.

Rakic is technically 1-0 opposite UFC-level southpaws, beating Marcin Prachnio back on the regional scene. However, it's difficult to tell what version of Rakic we'll get given how long it's been since we've seen a dominant performance from the Austrian fighter.

Couple that with the fact that Ankalaev's wrestling savvy and southpaw stance may limit Rakic's leg kicks and takedowns, and I can't help but side with the Russian favorite to roll in this spot.

I like Rakic and wouldn't mind being wrong, but the pick is for Ankalaev to take a competitive but clear unanimous decision.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic odds

The oddsmakers and the public are favoring the Stipe Miocic doppelganger, listing Ankalaev -385 and Rakic +290 via FanDuel.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic start time, how to watch

As the featured bout, Ankalaev and Rakic are expected to walk out to the cage at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. PT). The fight will stream on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

