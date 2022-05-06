Magolia Network Just Dropped Huge News About Joanna Gaines's Career

Add another show to Joanna Gaines's credits! The star of Fixer Upper, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, and Magnolia Table (not to mention owner of a TV network) has an all-new project showcasing one of her passions: gardening. And this time, it's a family affair.

Joanna is a self-proclaimed plant lady (current obsession: her staghorn fern, Earl), and her younger sister, Mary Kay McCall (aka "Mickey"), clearly shares that title. Mickey owns Ferny's Retro Plant Shop, an adorable pop-up shop that has made appearances at Magnolia Market, out of a 1967 Yellowstone Cavalier camper.

Now, the mother of six is joining her sister on screen and sharing their love of plants with viewers on The Retro PlantShop with Mikey and Jo. According to People.com, episodes will air on Magnolia Network on Fridays beginning May 20.

Magolia Network shared the news on their Instagram feed, and fans left excited comments like, "FERNY’S!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍," "Omgggg i love Mikey," "Can’t wait to see Ferny’s!!! I am still hoping for a t-shirt 🌱🤍," and "Finally a show about houseplants on network TV!"

Joanna's sister is no stranger to TV. Her house was featured on an episode of Fixer Upper, and she's appeared alongside her sister on Magnolia Table.

It's been an eventful week for Joanna. The star celebrated her 44th birthday on April 19. Magnolia commemorated her milestone with a special roller skating-themed party in honor of Joanna's latest favorite hobby.

