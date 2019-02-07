Magnussen hopes F1 changes end "joke" fuel saving

Last year, Magnussen lashed out at having to drive "like a grandmother" after he was disqualified from the United States Grand Prix for exceeding the 105kg fuel limit by 170g.

That fuel limit has been upped by 5kg for 2019 and while it is not guaranteed teams will embrace the opportunity for a bigger fuel tank, Magnussen hopes the change – plus Pirelli targeting more conservative tyres – will allow drivers to attack more.

"We have a bit more fuel, which is a nice thing," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the new fuel limit at the launch of Haas's 2019 livery on Thursday. "The most frustrating thing is having to save too much fuel.

"A little bit of saving is fine, there's always been a little bit of fuel saving in F1, but for me fuel saving the way we had to do it a couple of times last year is a joke.

"The tyre thing is another thing – in Mexico it just didn't work for us, we were going eight seconds slower than what we could do with a new tyre in the race, and that's also very frustrating.

"I just hope we won't get these extreme scenarios where you're not racing anymore. To manage in those extreme and ridiculous ways that we had to do a few times, whether it's fuel or tyres, is a bit stupid.

"I hope that situation is altered."

Presenter Nicki Shields and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Joe Portlock / LAT Images

