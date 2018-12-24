Magnussen: Haas only faced headwinds during 2018 F1 season

Magnussen: Haas only faced headwinds in '18

Kevin Magnussen thinks Haas faced too much of a "headwind" in 2018 during a campaign where almost everything "that could go wrong did go wrong".

Haas had the fourth-quickest car at times this year, but team boss Gunther Steiner has admitted the team's lack of experience cost it the chance to beat Renault to that spot in the constructors' championship.

Magnussen said Haas's issues meant it faced an uphill battle to perform.

"This year has felt like a lot of things that could go wrong did go wrong," said Magnussen.

"It's one of those where the wind is always a headwind, you know. I'm hoping for a bit of tailwind next year.

"That's the thing, you have to take the blame for those things. Because you can always, no matter what the situation, have done something different.

"Although it might have been a very tricky situation you can always look at it and see something you could have done better. That's what we'll do and try and put ourselves in a better situation next year.

"I am hoping we will have a bit more tailwind. And let's say tailwind, rather than luck."

Magnussen recorded his biggest points haul to date in 2018, with his tally of 56 points surpassing the total he scored in his debut campaign for McLaren in '14 by one.

But although he enjoyed a strong campaign, he was reluctant to put it down as his best so far in F1.

"I don't really rate it, put it into a ranking like that," he said. "I haven't won anything.

"In my first year I had a podium, so that in itself is more important than this year. I don't rank it just because I got 56 points, it is still not that great.

"In a way this is the best time in my career. But unless you are going for wins and championships it isn't going to be that great.

"Personally I am in the best place that I have been in Formula 1 with Haas F1 and [with] the experience I now have, it is more enjoyable."

