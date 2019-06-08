Magnussen set for pitlane start after qualifying shunt

Losing control of his car at the final corner, Magnussen brushed the wall on exit before hurtling towards the pit wall on the opposite side of the circuit, crashing heavily and returning to the outside of the track.

Although the Haas driver held onto his position in Q3, the car was heavily damaged - meaning Magnussen qualified 10th by default, with a subsequent chassis change consigning him to a pitlane start.

"We need to change the gearbox. There’s no point to try to start somewhere in the back end with the C5 tyre," team principal Gunther Steiner explained.

"We start from pitlane. The best way is to change the chassis. The quickest and safest way is to do that. And start from pitlane for once."

Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19 is recovered after crashing in qualifying Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

