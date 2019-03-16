Magnussen: "Crazy to think" Haas isn't F1's fastest car

The Haas drivers emerged as the class of the midfield as the grid was set for the first F1 race of the season, Romain Grosjean and Magnussen qualifying sixth and seventh behind the two Mercedes, two Ferraris, and Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

Magnussen was deeply impressed with the performance, claiming that he can't fathom that his car isn't the class of the entire field.

"I think generally all the cars are stronger than last year, but, you know, it's a very good car," he said. "And it is crazy to think that there are other cars that are faster than this, because it feels very, very fast.

"We've been hopeful of our potential, but it's always... you know, no matter what it is, it's always a nerve-racking time because you think you know where you are, but then you want to go and prove it on track.

"Today we did."

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

