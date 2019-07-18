Magnus Racing to run Apollo 11 tribute livery at Lime Rock

The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo shared by will be decked out in black-and-white colors similar to those seen on the Saturn V rocket that propelled Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the Moon during the landmark space mission.

Magnus will also run car number 11, instead of its usual 44, for Saturday's race, with the team also getting special dispensation to run a black number panel instead of the green usually reserved for the GT Daytona class.

“We wanted to do something special to mark the occasion, and we felt this was the best way we could honor the event,” commented owner-driver Potter. “Space exploration and the historical significance behind it has always been something I’ve held a long admiration for, so this is a very personal project to me.

"Obviously the Apollo 11 mission is an amazing tribute to human ingenuity and creativity, and that’s something that translates extremely well to our sport.

"I’m glad we could pay tribute, and of course I appreciate everyone on the team, as well as IMSA for some of the accommodations they’ve made to change our number and color panel, for making this a reality. Hopefully we can pay the ultimate honor by bringing home a win.”

