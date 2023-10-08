‘Magnum P.I.’ Showrunner On If Canceled Show Will End Season 5 Part 2 On A Cliffhanger

Magnum P.I. is ending its run on NBC with Season 5 Part 2 and fans of the show have been wondering if the series would have a proper sendoff.

Many shows that get canceled don’t get to give closure to the characters on screen and viewers are left with unanswered questions when the series ends with a huge cliffhanger.

Luckily, the showrunner Eric Guggenheim had enough foresight to give loyal viewers enough closure and not leave things with a cliffhanger that would leave fans clueless as to what happened next.

“I actually think it’s quite satisfying. I’m really proud of the finale,” Guggenheim told TVLine. “There are a couple of threads left dangling that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but I didn’t want to end on a cliffhanger.”

He continued, “If I’m being honest, I guess I wanted to play it safe. Too many shows have gotten burned with cliffhangers that were then left unresolved in the wake of cancellation.”

Guggenheim added that this is not how he wanted the show to end but given the circumstances, the last episode of Season 5 would work as a series finale.

It’s worth noting that Magnum P.I. was saved from cancellation by NBC with its current fifth season. The previous four seasons aired on CBS starting in 2018. Efforts by fans to save the show have been made but as of now, the series will end its run for good after five seasons.

