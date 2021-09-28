‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 4: CBS Series Adds Martin Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ Magnum P.I. adds Martin Martinez to its season 4 cast in a recurring role ahead of the show’s premiere on Oct. 1.

Martinez will portray the character Cade Jensen, a determined but troubled teenager who attempts to charm his way into a job at La Mariana, and over the course of several episodes, ultimately finds a surrogate parent in TC (Stephen Hill).

More from Deadline

Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state, after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill also star.

Peter M. Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox, and Danielle Woodrow are executive producers for CBS TV Studios and Universal TV.

Martinez most recently appeared in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever as Oliver Martinez. Other TV credits include Marvel’s Runaways, Chicago P.D., Station 19, Shameless, and The Fosters.

Up next, he will appear in the Apple TV+ series Pachinko in the role of Oliver.

The California native is represented by David Alan White at Industry Entertainment and Stella Alex at The Savage Agency.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.