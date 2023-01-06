Magnum P.I.: #Miggy Gets Steamy in the Shower in First NBC Promo — Watch

Is it hot in here, or is it just this new Magnum P.I. promo?

The procedural is moving from CBS to NBC next month for Season 5, and we have our first look at the show’s return, with a sneak peek at Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), aka “Miggy,” taking a steamy shower together. You may remember these two confessed their feelings for each other in the Season 4 finale and shared a romantic sunset kiss, and it looks like things between them have only heated up since then. We don’t get any dialogue in the promo… but honestly, do we need it?

To catch you up: Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips) welcomed their first child into the world after a bit of a scare, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife from a kidnapper. (Get an exclusive first look at Gordon’s next chapter here.)

In the Season 5 premiere, titled “The Passenger” — premiering Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c on NBC — Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship, while Rick juggles being a new father and running La Mariana. Gordon has “accepted his dismissal from HPD and is now trying to figure out his next move,” showrunner and executive producer Eric Guggenheim tells TVLine.

Check out the first footage from Magnum P.I. Season 5 below, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts (and cool off).

