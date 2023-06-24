‘Magnum P.I.’ to End With Season 5 at NBC

“Magnum P.I.” is coming to a close at NBC. The drama series, which was canceled by CBS last year before NBC picked it up, will not continue past the upcoming second part of Season 5.

The decision not to order a sixth season comes past the 50-day mark of the WGA strike and a potential strike by SAG-AFTRA after the actors union’s contract with the AMPTP expires on June 30. That date coincides with the end of the “Magnum P.I.” cast’s deals at NBC. Therefore, to avoid cancelling the show, NBC would have had to either order more episodes without knowing when they could enter production or extend the actors’ deals to prolong the decision-making period. Ultimately, opted to release the actors and move forward without “Magnum P.I.” on its slate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.